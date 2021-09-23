BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The search for Jelani Day ended on Thursday, nearly three weeks after a body was pulled from the Illinois River.
Day, 25, was a graduate student at Illinois State University and went missing on August 24. A few days later, police found his car in Peru, Illinois; an hour south of campus and a few hours north of St. Louis.
On September 4, police said a search was conducted in the LaSalle Peru area and a body was found floating near the south bank of the Illinois River, about a quarter of a mile east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge. The LaSalle County coroner identified Day Thursday using DNA analysis.
Day's cause of death has not been released and remains under investigation.
