PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former Palm Beach estate owned by Jeffrey Epstein has been demolished.

Jeffrey Epstein's US Virgin Island properties may be sold to help pay victims' fund Representatives of Jeffrey Epstein's estate are looking to sell his US Virgin Island properties to fund the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program, which paused all payouts last week, according to an attorney for the estate.

The demolition of Epstein's former six-bedroom mansion began on Monday after the Palm Beach Architectural Commission approved the plan back in December.

The property was located on 358 El Brillo Way and was purchased by Epstein in 1990.

Epstein, who died in 2019 while in federal custody for assaulting underage girls and young women in a sex trafficking operation that lasted for years, was one of several homes the former financier owned around the world.

The New York-born Epstein was initially investigated by police as far back as 2005 after a parent complained he had sexually abused their 14-year-old daughter in Palm Beach.

Federal officials identified as many as 36 girls -- some of whom were minors -- that Epstein had sexually abused.

The 66-year-old Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 after he was found hanging from his jail cell. It was ruled a suicide.