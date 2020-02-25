ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jefferson under Interstate 44 will be closed this upcoming weekend.
MoDOT plans to close the roadway under the interstate to remove the eastbound bridge over Jefferson starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Jefferson will be closed at Russell, but local traffic will be able to access businesses further north, such as Johnny Brock’s and Randall’s.
Drivers will be able to navigate around the closure with the assistance of marked detours.
In addition, at 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will close the westbound lane of I-44 at the I-44/55 interchange for pavement repairs. Traffic in the area will be routed down to the Jefferson ramps to get back on the interstate.
The ramp from eastbound I-44 to Jefferson, the ramp from westbound I-44 to Jefferson and the ramp from Jefferson to westbound I-44 will remain open.
All lanes of Jefferson should reopen by 5 a.m. on March 2.
The project will replace both westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.