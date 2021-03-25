JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department's Board of Trustees voted to have the countywide mask order expire in their monthly meeting.
According to a spokesperson from the health department, the county executive also supports this decision.
"While there are many opinions on both sides of this issue the Health Department and the County agree that this is not the time to let our collective guard down. We, as a County, need to continue to practice social distancing, good hygiene, obtain a vaccine if desired, stay home when sick and wear masks as a personal choice even though not ordered by public agencies," a press release read.
Earlier this month, the county was upgraded from orange to yellow, according to the CDC's color colored risk levels. It was the first time since June 28, 2020 that the county's average for new cases per 100,000 residents dropped below the orange threshold of 10.
Last October, county leaders decided against a mandate, but said they would work on doing a better job getting information to residents about how they can protect themselves from the virus.
The board said there will be no penalties if residents defy the order.
