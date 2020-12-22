The board passed the mandate with a vote of 3-2 and goes into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until December 21.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County  Health Departmen's Board of Trustees extended the mask order Monday

The board passed the mandate with a vote of 3-2 allowing the order to be extended until Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.  

In late November, protestors gathered outside as board members met, again trying to convince them not to issue a mandate. Some in the crowd have called for the health department director to be fired. One resident had a sign saying they wouldn't comply with a mandate if passed.

The board said there will be no penalties if residents defy the order.  

The county last voted on a mandate in early October. The leaders decided against a mandate, but said they would work on doing a better job getting information to residents about how they can protect themselves from the virus.

A recent study by SLU focusing on masks in the St. Louis region found there is what some are calling a "remarkable" slowdown in the spread of the virus in communities that have a mask mandate. The study focused on Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles Counties with no mask mandate, compared to St. Louis City and St. Louis County where masks are required. 

