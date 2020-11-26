JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Board of Trustees passed a mask order Wednesday.
The board passed the mandate with a vote of 3-2 and goes into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and lasts until December 21. Click here to read the full order.
Protestors gathered outside as board members met, again trying to convince them not to issue a mandate. Some in the crowd have called for the health department director to be fired. One resident had a sign saying they wouldn't comply with a mandate if passed.
The board said there will be no penalties if residents defy the order.
The county last voted on a mandate in early October. The leaders decided against a mandate, but said they would work on doing a better job getting information to residents about how they can protect themselves from the virus.
