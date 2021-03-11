JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County teacher has been traveling for miles to help her young student get the best chance of a successful transplant.
Brittany Perschbacher tested positive for COVID-19 in November after losing her grandpa earlier in the year from complications by the coronavirus. Because she recovered from the virus, she now has the antibodies, or convalescent plasma.
To honor her grandpa, she's been going 200 miles from Jefferson County to donate plasma to 9-year-old Hayley Justason. She's in need of a heart, liver and kidney transplant.
Hayley attends Missouri Virtual Academy and Perschbacher is her teacher. The two have never met face-to-face but both knew about each other's situation.
"If two or three hours out of my day once a month gives her an extra six months or a year, it's worth it," Perschbacher said. "Every kid deserves a chance"
Hear from Hayley in the above video.
