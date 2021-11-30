JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Jefferson County woman is concerned over a more than $600 bill she received after a COVID test.
Arnold resident Janna Morgan got a COVID test at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield a few weeks ago.
"I've had a COVID test at Total Access Urgent Care. It was the exact same thing," Morgan said. "The doctor came in and asked us 'what your symptoms were?" Stuck a swab up your nose and that was that."
Morgan told News 4 her copay was $20. Documents Morgan supplied to News 4 show that her insurance covered less than half of the $643.10 bill. She's being asked to pay the remaining $366. She told News 4 she didn't get notified that theCOVID-19 test bill would be more than $600. St. Luke's gave an explanation to Morgan via email, which Morgan provided for News 4.
"It's because they had put me through a whole office visit," she added. "So, I had the consolation. The full laboratory fee."
Morgan initially went to Walgreens for its drive-thru COVID testing, but her appointment didn't exist, according to Walgreens.
"They were very confused why I was there or how I was able to make an appointment," she added.
Morgan hasn't paid the bill and intends to settle the issue with St. Luke's.
News 4 reached out to St. Luke's for an explanation on the $600 bill. The hospital responded with the following statement:
'While many medical insurance plans cover COVID-19 tests for patients with symptoms of COVID-19, patients may have out-of-pocket expenses for medical evaluations, imaging and other services. We encourage patients to contact our customer support representatives and their insurance plans if they have any questions about their bills."
