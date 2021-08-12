MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County woman is accused of shooting another woman at a Michigan boat launch.
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says a couple was attempting to load their paddle board when Lauren Hunter wanted to load her family’s boat, grew impatient and pulled out a gun.
Lauren Hunter, 36, shot off one round and hit the 20-year-old in the arm and the bullet traveled to the victim's chest.
The victim is said to be in serious, but stable condition.
The 36-year-old is charged with assault with intent to murder.
9 and 10 News reported that her bond was set at $250,000 and she had permission to leave the state and go back home.
According to records, Hunter's last known address was in Fenton.
