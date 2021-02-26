JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department said Friday that it had temporarily corrected a problem with its vaccine registration process that allowed people to inadvertently jump to the head of the line. The problem also allowed others who weren't eligible, to book an appointment.
Because of the problem, the health department cancelled nearly 2,000 appointments for a vaccine clinic next week.
Sherry Walker is one of those who was notified that her appointment was cancelled.
"I was extremely frustrated because I qualified in every way," she said.
The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a mass vaccination event on March 1 and 2 at First Baptist Church of Arnold where they will provide 1,200 doses each day.
The problem started when someone who'd been approved to receive the vaccine and was sent a link by the health department to complete the process, shared the link on social media.
According to Jefferson County Health Department director, Kelley Vollmar, when others used the link it allowed them to bypass the usual screening and approval process and jump to the front of the line.
"But those spots were actually already held by somebody else. So in taking a slot you're actually taking it from somebody else who is already in line for that vaccine," she said.
By using the link, some who weren't currently eligible to receive the vaccine, had been able to book appointments. Those who used the shared link to register for the vaccine clinic were notified their appointments were cancelled.
Vollmar said that was necessary to preserve the integrity of the vaccination process.
"For this clinic, we have pulled everything back so that we can lock it down. And we are investigating some software that one of the other partners in our region went to that had some additional security protocols in place that wouldn't have allowed this to happen," said Vollmar.
Vollmar said those who had properly booked an appointment were called on the phone to verify their appointment. And she said those on the registration list who were actually next in line who notified so they could book an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.