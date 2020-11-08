JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of the holidays, the Jefferson County Health Department is urging people to avoid large celebrations and family gatherings.
Friday, the health department reported a record 200 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase yet. In a press release, Health Director Kelley Vollmer said the trend is alarming before the holidays.
“We are experiencing levels of community transmission and resulting new cases that have not been experienced previously in the pandemic for our county,” said Vollmer.
The Health Department said three separate clusters of cases identified last week were tied to three separate Halloween parties over the weekend. They said one gathering has been tied to 10 separate positive tests within different families.
“Informal social gatherings, like Halloween parties, are ideal transmission sites for the virus because people let their guard down. They usually don’t social distance or wear a mask because they are with people they know and presume to be safe exposures,” Vollmer said in the press release.
As of Friday, the county reported over 1,600 active cases and another 1,400 people were in quarantine.
“You kind of just want to make sure your parents, uncles, aunts are safe and healthy as well as best we can,” Paul Torretta said. His family is postponing their 80-person Christmas celebration, hoping to get together in the spring when it’s safer.
However, Kim Brown said she’ll celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas as normal.
“I’m not going to let anybody dictate what I can and cannot do, it’s America and this is our country and our only life we might as well continue with the traditions,” Brown said.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Nov. 8
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Crawford
|824
|9
|129
|0
|Franklin
|3410
|57
|414
|10
|Gasconade
|441
|26
|38
|0
|Iron
|328
|1
|62
|0
|Jefferson
|7318
|90
|990
|6
|Lincoln
|1520
|10
|91
|2
|Phelps
|1271
|31
|228
|4
|Pike
|500
|9
|114
|0
|Reynolds
|174
|1
|31
|1
|St. Charles
|13976
|173
|1522
|11
|St. Francois
|3710
|30
|391
|2
|St. Louis City
|9433
|216
|747
|2
|St. Louis County
|35624
|897
|3632
|6
|Ste Genevieve
|646
|2
|166
|1
|Warren
|985
|7
|144
|4
|Washington
|1077
|20
|199
|0
The Jefferson County Health Department said it recently contracted with a third-party vendor for assistance with case investigations and contract tracing.
According to the health department’s website, investigators can complete about 40 cases per day. They said the increase is creating a backlog of cases left to investigate.
The new contract will add 30 case investigators, allowing for about 125 investigations per day. Contracted investigators will begin phasing in starting November 18 and will be fully implemented by Thanksgiving, according to the health department’s website.
