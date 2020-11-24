JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss a possible mask mandate.
In the board's tentative meeting agenda it says, Jefferson County Department of Health Director Kelly Vollmar will discuss "act on Director recommendation to support a Joint Order requiring face masks be worn by residents in order to slow the spread of COVID-19".
The meeting is being held from 4-5:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.
The county last voted on a mandate in early October. The leaders decided against a mandate, but said they would work on doing a better job getting information to residents about they can protect themselves from the virus.
RELATED: Jefferson County averaging 200 new COVID-19 cases a day, changing protocols
