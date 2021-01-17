EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 15-year-old girl from Barnhart, Mo. was ejected from a car and killed on Interstate 55/70 in East St. Louis overnight, Illinois State Police say.
The accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 1.6. An 18-year-old from St. Louis was driving a Black 2015 Infiniti Q40 eastbound with five passengers inside when he suddenly lost control of the car, which then hit the guardrail, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes.
The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The five other victims, all teens, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.