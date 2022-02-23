JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate 50-year-old Naushad M. Punjani, who went missing more than a month ago.
Family members told police Punjani did not return home from work on Jan. 14 and has not been seen since. The last confirmed sighting of the man was early evening that day in north St. Louis County, police said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information on Punjani to call them at 636-797-5515.
