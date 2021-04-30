JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is launching a new campaign to combat car thefts and the warning really holds across the region.
Deputies are placing signs in yards around Jefferson County as a reminder to lock-up and not leave valuable items in your cars. A spokesperson says it's a new tactic to cutdown on break-ins.
Jefferson County isn't the only one doing so. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced in February he'll be prosecuting theft crimes much more aggressively, even asking judges to set higher bonds so it's harder to get out and do it again.
