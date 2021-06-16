JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent Wednesday going through a variety of training scenarios on choosing the appropriate level of force to use.
Spokesman Grant Bissell, said the sheriff's office puts a lot of time and effort into training.
"It's every week it seems that someone's in some sort of training whether it's large scale like this across the whole department or more specialized," he said.
In one training exercise, a driver is pulled over for running a red light, but when the deputy calls a dispatcher to check his record the deputy learns there's a warrant for the driver's arrest. When the driver's asked to get out of his car, he jumps out and rushes at the deputy. Deputies initially had their handguns out till they recognized the driver wasn't armed and then switched to a taser.
Deputy Roger Waeckerle is one of the officers who went through the training.
"So with us being here and training it prepares us for those situations, so that we don't make a bad decision," Waeckerle said.
In another training exercise, deputies respond to a report of two men fighting. When the deputy gives the command to stop, one of the men obeys and backs off but the other pulls out a knife and lunges at the other man. Each of the deputies going through the training pulled their guns and shot the man with the knife.
After each of the exercises, deputies discussed why they responded the way they did with training officer, Sgt. Brian Rossomano. And in that case, Rossomano affirmed that deadly force was justified in the defense of others. It happened 2 years ago and again this year in Minneapolis suburb, officers shot suspects with their guns when they meant to use their taser.
Bissell said training is the key to avoiding that kind of mistake.
"The more you do it the better you are, the more professional you are. And the better you are at avoiding potential mistakes," Bissell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.