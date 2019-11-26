JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two girls are in custody and a third suspect is on the run as part of a traveling band of criminals targeting Jefferson County, law enforcement said.
Around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Dave Marshak said they responded to the Victoria Falls subdivision off Highway A after a stolen vehicle and gun were found. Authorities said a deputy patrolling the subdivision spotted a car he tried to pull over earlier in the night.
The sheriff's office said two girls and a man drove to the subdivision in a SUV stolen from Illinois. Law enforcement said they started checking door handles on vehicles looking for things to steal.
When the deputy approached the group, the two girls ran but were eventually caught. Their names have not been released.
The man was able to get away by stealing a BMW.
Jefferson County deputies have increased patrols in order to discourage car burglaries and thefts, a trend they've seen over recent weeks.
With Tuesday's arrested, the sheriff's office has arrested seven since they've increased patrols.
"It has been going on for a number of months and yeah, it absolutely has worked out a couple of weeks ago and again this morning," Public Information Officer Grant Bissell said.
It is believed the thieves are targeting neighborhoods in Jefferson County and west St. Louis County because they're low crime areas and people tend to let their guard down.
