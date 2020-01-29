CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new video circulating on social media caught the attention of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and they decided to address what is happening in the video.
A witness recorded deputies responding to a 9-1-1 call at a gas station in Cedar Hill Monday night.
They said when the deputy approached a man, he dropped a glass pipe with a crystal-like substance and a bag of pills.
Deputies tried restraining him, but he fought them off.
After he was restrained, they found he was wearing a metal armored vest.
The sheriff said he wants people to see how quickly routine interaction can turn dangerous.
“While they likely would’ve been justified in using deadly force in this situation, our Deputies exercised restraint by bringing the man under control with non-lethal means,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post. You can read the full post here.
The man was booked into jail on a $50,000 cash only bond for a previous outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.