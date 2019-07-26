JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a crash Friday morning.
The crash involved three vehicles on West Outer near Old Antonia around 7:30 a.m.
Authorities said the deputy was hit head on. The deputy was not injured.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.