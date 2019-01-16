HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate after allegations of theft in the Hillsboro Police Department.
In addition to investigating, the sheriff’s department signed a temporary contract to provide policing in Hillsboro.
After the theft allegations surfaced, one officer was terminated and another was placed on administrative leave.
The sheriff’s department presented its findings to the Hillsboro City Council in a closed door session Tuesday night. Mayor Joe Phillips said the findings would eventually be released but the city attorney is reviewing to determine what can be made public.
Hillsboro city officials will have to decide whether to contract with the sheriff’s department long term or to hire a new chief and correct the problems.
