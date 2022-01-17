Jefferson County Sheriff investigating murder-suicide near Fenton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in Jefferson County near Fenton Monday.
The shootings happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge. Authorities say two children fled the home during an argument, but before they left, they heard gunshots. When deputies arrived, they forced their way into the home and found two people dead.
There was not a history of domestic violence at the home, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.