KIMMSWICK, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Mayor of Kimmswick, Missouri is pleading for donations from the community to help keep the quaint and vibrant city alive.
Mayor Phil Stang said Kimmswick is staring into a “financial black hole” primarily due to COVID-19 related cancellations. The city’s budget is primarily funded from sales tax from local businesses and its two biggest festivals, The Strawberry Festival and Apple Butter Festival. This year, both festivals are cancelled because of the coronavirus.
“There is no possibility to handle masks, social distancing and other precautions that need to be taken during COVID-19, so we had to cancel,” Stang said.
City leaders said nearly 80 percent of the city’s annual revenue comes from the two festivals. Due to the lack of funds, Stang said he’s had to make several city positions part-time. He said most members of his police department are working full-time and making a fraction of what they did last year.
“Almost all the officers, if not all of them, work for almost nothing,” Stang said. “They have to make a dollar so they can keep their credentials, but they don’t make much.”
Stang said the city is not eligible for federal, state or county aid. Most of its reserve funds went toward preparing for floods last spring.
Connie Schmitt, an alderman who has spent two decades planning the two festivals, is now selling hats and t-shirts that read “#KIMMSWICKSTRONG” and donating the proceeds back to the city.
“We’re going to be Kimmswick strong and whatever happens, flood or pandemic, we’ll always be here, we hope,” Schmitt said.
If the city does not get $200,000 by the end of this year, Stang said he will need to make layoffs, or hope that city employees can work as volunteers. He’s hopeful the community will come together and earn the money needed to keep the city from going bankrupt.
“I’m going to try everything I can possibly come up with to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Stang said.
You can make a donation on the city’s website, or purchase jam, a hat or t-shirt in Kimmswick during the weekends in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.