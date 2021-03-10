JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department says the county's COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction.
This week, the county was just upgraded from orange to yellow, according to the CDC's color colored risk levels.
It's the first time since June 28, 2020 that the county's average for new cases per 100,000 residents dropped below the orange threshold of 10.
"The goal is to keep reminding our residents to stay the course. The reason we are here and making progress is because we are following the guidelines. People have been doing what they need to be doing. Wash your hands, wear your masks. If you're sick stay home. Those kinds of things, if you're eligible get vaccinated. All these things are driving those numbers down" said Kelley Vollmar, the director of health for Jefferson County.
The county does not currently have a mask mandate in place, but a mask order is in effect until February 25.
The county last voted on a mandate in early October. The leaders decided against a mandate, but said they would work on doing a better job getting information to residents about how they can protect themselves from the virus.
