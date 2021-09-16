JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A resident killed a suspect who allegedly tried to burglarize his trailer home in Jefferson County overnight.
Around 1:40 a.m. Thursday there was an attempted burglary at a trailer home in the 400 block of Sequoia, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. When the resident opened the door, there were two suspects and one of them sprayed something on the resident. The resident then reportedly defended himself by fatally shooting one of the suspects. It is not believed the second suspect is in custody.
No other information has been released. This story will be updated when officials provide more details.
