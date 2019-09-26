JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The first confirmed case of a vaping related illness in the St. Louis area has been reported in Jefferson County, health officials say.
A male between the ages of 15-24 was diagnosed with ‘vaping associated pulmonary injury’ on September 12.
Health officials say there have been seven confirmed vaping related illness in Missouri.
A man from out-state Missouri in his mid-40s died from a vaping-related illness in at a local hospital in mid-September, health officials said.
