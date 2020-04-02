JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County witnessed its first COVID-19 death in the county Thursday, as cases and deaths in the state continue to rise.
The Jefferson County Health Department said a woman in her 80’s who had been hospitalized had died from COVID-19 complications. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Jefferson County has 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Five people have died from the novel coronavirus in St. Louis County as of Thursday and four people died in St. Charles County. There are 1,843 cases around the state.
“We are deeply saddened by this news,” Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this time.”
