JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County has acquired a new space as a COVID-19 vaccine site to accommodate a larger number of people.

The county's health department will rent the previous Shop N Space facility at 1275 N. Truman Blvd. in Festus. The department will rent the facility for six months for $4,000 a month.

The 60,000 square foot facility will allow the department to hold two clinics at the same time and administer more than 4,000 doses a week with the help of the Missouri National Guard. One of the clinics would be for first doses while the other will be for people wanting their second dose.