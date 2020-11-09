JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County remains in the “red zone” this week due to the number of COVID-19 cases.
The county re-entered the "red zone" last week. This means there is uncontrolled and widespread community transmission. The county reported 442 new cases from Friday through the weekend. Health officials say the county has seen 1,071 new cases of the virus over the past week.
Jefferson County has reported a total of 7760 cases and 90 deaths since the pandemic started.
“Our concern is case contacts or un-diagnosed positive COVID-19 individuals unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to their more vulnerable family members,” said Director Kelley Vollmar. “It is imperative that we take the appropriate prevention measures to reduce the spread as much as possible. The weight now rests on residents taking personal responsibility for slowing the spread of the virus. Only through mass adoption of individual protective measures will we see a change in the trajectory of the growth of cases through the end of the year.”
The county goes into the “red zone” if its seven-day rolling average of new cases is 25 per day per every 100,000 residents. The current rolling average is 65.02 with a positivity rate of 27.5%. The average was 42.73 last week.
Jefferson County was last in the “red zone” in late September.
