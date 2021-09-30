JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jefferson County remains in the red status for COVID-19 infections and health officials want residents to practice more mitigation to slow down the spread of the virus.
The county remains in red because its positivity rate remains high, at 13.3%. The county added 700 new cases in the last week and more than 93% of those people were unvaccinated. Overall, 33% of total weekly cases are among the county's children and health officials say this rate is increasing every week.
"Schools coming back, people are gathering, the beginning of gall respiratory season, obviously Delta. All of those kind of play a part," Brianne Zweiner with the Jefferson County Health Department said. "We definitely need to continue using preventative measures we know work. Vaccinations are obviously the gold standard, masking is always the second best here. It's good for folks to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Continuing distancing and if folks are sick, stay home and get tested."
