JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases has put the county back in the red zone.
This means there's widespread, uncontrolled community transmission.
Jefferson County has 55 additional new positive cases for a total of 4,106 county cases.
The seven-day rolling average of cases per day for every 100,000 residents hit 31.74 Tuesday, which is over the 25-case threshold that now moves them into the to "red".
A "red" alert status means the county is experiencing "widespread uncontrolled community transmission" of the coronavirus, a news release from the Department of Health said.
Since last Tuesday, the county has reported an additional 527 cases with a 10 percent positivity rate among tests, says Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar.
Health experts are asking people in Jefferson County do their part and wear masks, but they're still not required. The health department board overturned its mask mandate at the end of August just after approving it.
According to a chart posted to the health department's Facebook page, the mitigation action for the red zone is to implement stay-at-home orders again.
