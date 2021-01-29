JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department announced Friday that they received 250 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
The health department says will they begin implementing their community distribution plan on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and Thursday, Feb. 4.
Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include those in Phase 1A, Phase 1B Tier 1, and Phase 1B Tier 2. The health department said they will open registration first to those eligible in Phase 1A according to the state distribution plan. That phase includes long-term care facility residents and staff, patient facing healthcare workers, and EMS/EMT/paramedics.
- Wednesday, February 3, 10am-4:30pm
- Thursday, February 4, 12:30pm-7pm
Residents can pre-register here for the vaccine.
“We are grateful for strong community partnerships which have allowed us to share resources and work together to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to the county,” said Jefferson County Health Department Director, Kelley Vollmar.
