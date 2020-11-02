JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Jefferson County re-entered the “red zone” Monday due to the number of COVID-19 cases, health officials.
“Red zone” means there is uncontrolled and widespread community transmission. Monday, the county reported 361 new cases, which combines new cases from Friday through the weekend. Health officials say county has seen 673 new cases of the virus over the past week.
Jefferson County has reported a total of 6,689 cases and 84 deaths since the pandemic started.
The county goes into the “red zone” if its seven-day rolling average of new cases is 25 per day per every 100,000 residents. The current rolling average is 42.73.
Jefferson County was last in the “red zone” in late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.