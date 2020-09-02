JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases has the county of the verge of moving into the "red".
This means there's widespread, uncontrolled community transmission.
Jefferson County's new positive COVID-19 cases increased 28 percent from last week.
Health experts are asking people in Jefferson County do their part and wear masks, but they're still not required. The health department board overturned its mask mandate last week just after approving it.
A new report suggests Governor Parson is ignoring White House Task Force recommendations to institute a statewide mask mandate.
The Springfield News Leader says documents show the task force recommended the measure two weeks ago, but Parson still says it's not necessary.
