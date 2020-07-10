ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have become a hot-button issue.
St. Louis City and County require people to wearing but neighboring counties like Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles do not.
That could change as the Jefferson County Health Department is weighing a mask mandate right now. By next week health department board members could be voting on the issue.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he is not considering making masks mandatory.
Coronavirus cases in Franklin County have been climbing but Brinker said hospitalizations are still at a minimum.
“But we certainly urge folks to do so and I believe that's going to be much better received to the populace than some sort of government. Intervention, or mandate, that's going to be impossible to do so. Have to have law enforcement on every other corner to truly put it into play,” Brinker said.
