JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Jefferson County mom is searching for the woman she says saved her teenage son's life when his car caught on fire on his way to work in Cedar Hill on Sunday.
The charred shell of his 1995 Saturn station wagon is hardly recognizable.
"Everything is melted away. The steering wheel, the seat he was sitting on, there is just a few pieces of wire," said Amy Pogue as she looked at pictures of her son's burned car.
Her thoughts are a mix of worry and gratitude.
"Oh my gosh what if he couldn’t have gotten out?" she said. "Somebody was really looking over him that day."
Pogue explained that on Sunday, her 18-year-old son Dalton was driving to work in when he heard a heard a pop and lost power. He pulled over on Highway B and started to call for help.
"He didn't realize it was on fire, he saw just a little bit of smoke," said Pogue.
That's when a woman, stopped and yelled
"She said, 'Son you need to get out of your car immediately. Your car is on fire. Get in my car,'" said Pogue.
The woman drove him away, and minutes later, Pogue said the car burst into flames.
Dalton, a junior at Grandview High School, wasn't available for an interview. But his mom said he was in such shock Sunday that he didn't ask the woman her name.
Now, Dalton's mom has something she so badly wants to tell the woman she calls a guardian angel.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you. I just wish I could get a hold of her. The car means nothing, material things, everything can be replaced. But I am grateful I have my son here today to wrap my arms around. If don't get to meet her, I will never forget the lady who stopped and saved my son's life,"
If you happen to be the woman who stepped in to help, or know her, contact News 4. We would love to help reconnect you with Dalton and his mom. Just email us at share@kmov.com.
