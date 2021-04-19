FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus, Mo. contractor is facing charges for allegedly receiving up front payments but never following through on promised work.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office announced Monday it is charging Donald White, 41, with several could of contractor fraud and theft. He was previously charged by the Jefferson County prosecutor.
White is accused of promising homeowners that his company, Roof Patrol and Exteriors, would repair and replace roofs in exchange for payment. up front. He allegedly but never followed through and defrauded three Jefferson County homeowners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.