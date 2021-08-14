TABLE ROCK LAKE (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis-area man who drowned at Table Rock Lake Thursday has been identified.
Authorities tell News 4 that a 13-year-old boy from the St. Louis area suffered a seizure and fell out of his inner tube. His father and 18-year-old brother then jumped into water and saved him.
The two brothers made it out of the water safely, but the father, later identified as 44-year-old Bruce Bradley of Byrnes Mill, Mo., never resurfaced.
