JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of the thousands who attended President Donald Trump's rally on the Washington Mall, was Kevin Airis, of Jefferson County.
He said he and his son, Shawn, arrived around 8 a.m. and by the time President Trump started speaking the crowd was huge.
"It's wall to wall people up to the White House," said Airis.
He said the crowd was friendly and had a party atmosphere. But when the President told the crowd to march to the Capitol after the rally, Airis had a moment of concern.
"I'm hoping everybody does the right thing today," said Airis.
Airis said he and his son walked with the crowd to the Capitol but they never got close enough to see that some people were able to breach security and get into the building. The crowd outside remained friendly, according to Airis, and it wasn't until later that he said he learned about the chaos that happened inside the building.
Airis and his son boarded a charter bus with other Trump supporters and left Washington D.C. long before a 6 p.m. curfew took effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.