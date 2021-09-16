JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County man is expected to plead guilty Friday for his part in the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

'He regrets his decision now,' says attorney for Lake St. Louis man charged in Capitol riots The attorney for the Lake St. Louis man charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. last month says his client "regrets his decision now."

Nicholas Reimler of Cedar Hill was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct, as well as entry of a restricted government building, after prosecutors determined he was among those that forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol. Both charges are misdemeanors. Reimler will enter plea agreement on Friday but will be sentenced at a later date.

Reimler is the first defendant from the St. Louis area to plead guilty. Emily Hernandez, William Merry, Paul Westover and Joshua Dressell are all charged for their involvement on January 6.

To view the FBI's photos of suspects at the Capitol on Jan. 6, visit here.