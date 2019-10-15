IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 46-year-old man is in custody after reportedly firing a handgun at multiple vehicles and causing a head-on crash.
Saturday, Trenton Swick allegedly fired a gun at three different vehicles on Highway B with no apparent motive.
The first victim reported to police that while she was driving along Highway B, Swick pulled alongside her and fired a gun at her car.
Later, a second victim said Swick pulled alongside him in his truck and fired multiple times at the victim while they were driving.
A third victim said she was driving on the highway when Swick’s truck pulled out into her lane. As he was driving toward her head on, he reportedly fired his gun, hitting her windshield before crashing into her.
Police found bullet holes in all three vehicles as well as a gun in Swick’s truck.
Incredibly, no one was seriously injured in any of the incidents. Swick is charged with five counts of first degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of property damage. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.
