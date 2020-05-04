JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man from Dittmer drowned Sunday while canoeing in the Big River.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tim Fults, 64, was out of his canoe and somehow drowned. The specific reason why was not immediately known.
The drowning happened around 12:30 p.m. near Big Bend Road.
