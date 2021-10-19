JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Jefferson County, Mo. man could spend at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for trying to lure teen so he could have sex with her and produce child porn.
Earl Rice, Jr, 63, was convicted on federal charges Monday. Authorities say he chatted with a teenage girl through a dating app and indicated he was interested in traveling from Dittmer, Mo. to Belleville, Ill. to have sex with her. On Valentine's Day 2018, federal authorities say he arrived with condoms, alcohol and candle, and intended to take the teen to a hotel. Rice, Jr. then had sex with the teen produced sexually explicit images of her.
Belleville police arrested Rice, Jr., the next day. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2022.
