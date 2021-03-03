**Editor's note: The videos in the article are from previous newcasts from 2018.
CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in the 2018 murder of his wife who was found dead on their porch.
Jurors found Steve Treece guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Sentencing will be held on May 19. According to charging documents, Treece admitted to police that he shot his wife, Donna Treece, multiple times with a handgun. He also told police that he had been contemplating killing her for approximately two months.
"They were great neighbors, for a lot of years," said Dan Stewart, who lives across the street.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials told News 4 that a woman heard gunfire around 5:53 a.m. in the 8400 block of Eastview, in the Cedar Hills Lakes area, in Cedar Hill. When the woman went outside to investigate the noise, she reportedly was confronted by Treece, who pointed a gun at her. The woman then went back to her house and called 911.
When sheriff’s officials arrived at the home, they saw Treece sitting on the porch with his deceased wife at his feet. He then pointed a gun at the deputies before going inside the home. Justin Colbert said he was friends with the couple's son and that the Treeces were like second parents to him. He called them good church-going people.
"Devastated, absolutely devastated. Great people great family," said Colbert.
Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
Around 7:30 a.m., SWAT was on the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, negotiators worked to bring Treece into custody, and he was eventually taken in around 11 a.m.
As former News 4 reporter Emily Pritchard was on the standoff scene, a man was seen running by as police chased him. After running past her, Pritchard recorded video of the man yelling in the woods and someone screaming. A Jefferson County police captain told News 4 that man was Treece's son, who was taken into custody for interfering with a police investigation.