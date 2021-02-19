PHOTOS: Pro-Trump protesters swarm Capitol in protest of election results

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Cedar Hill man was charged with participating in the Capitol riot on January 6. 

Nicholas Reimler was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct Friday, as well as entry of a restricted government building, after prosecutors determined he was among those that forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol following a rally for then-President Donald Trump. Both charges are misdemeanors. 

Reimler appeared virtually for his initial court appearance. The charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct carries a maximum of six months in prison. Entering a restricted building carries a sentence of up to one year. He is the fourth St. Louis-area resident facing charges for involvement in the riot. 

