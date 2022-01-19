Jefferson County lowers age requirement for 911 dispatchers as industry faces shortages

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County 911 Dispatch is lowering its age requirement for prospective applicants as the industry faces a shortage of dispatchers.
The change will allow high school graduates who are at least 18 years old to apply.
The agency is currently in need of five dispatchers. Typically, a staff of eight to 11 dispatchers are required to field a single shift.
According to Jefferson County Dispatch Chief Travis Williams, many dispatchers are working mandatory overtime and administrative staff is pitching in to ensure every shift is covered.
"It puts a hardship on the rest of the dispatchers because they're working extra hours," Williams said. "Sometimes they'll work 12 hours and have to stay another 4 or 6 hours and then come back and work a 12 hour shift the next day."
Williams said the shortage predates the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made the problem worse.
"We've got people out sick, on vacation, maternity leave, you name it," he said. "We are a 24/7, 365 day a year job and we need people to ensure we're taking care of our community."
The dispatch center handles around 300 calls everyday, as it dispatches for 17 fire departments and five ambulance districts.
"We're the ones talking to the people, trying to keep them from committing suicide, we're delivering babies, we're doing CPR, we're talking to people, like my chief said, on their worst days," said Angie Edmond, who began her career as a dispatcher when she was 18.
The minimum age for Jefferson County dispatchers used to be 21.
"I started at 18 so I know it works," she said. "Young minds are sponges, they do retain the information very well, it's the maturity side we have to work with. If you get them in here and train them early on, it can be a wonderful career choice."
Jefferson County Dispatch is not alone. St. Charles County, St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis are also in need of dispatchers.
Visit here to apply or learn more about dispatcher positions with Jefferson County 911. Salaries begin around $38,500 and include benefits.
