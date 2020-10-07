JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Jefferson County leaders decided against putting in place a mask mandate at a meeting Tuesday, but are looking at other ways to limit the spread of COVID-19.
County health officials say they will work on doing a better job getting information to residents about they can protect themselves from the virus.
"The idea of yesterday's meeting was to come together and meet our community where they're at. It's most beneficial when we can get everybody, as many eyes on the situation as possible, and to really be able to look at it from multiple angles. And I think I think that a lot was learned from all sides yesterday," said Kelly Vollmer with Jefferson County Health.
Wednesday, Jefferson County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Overall, the county is reporting nearly 5.000 cases and 66 deaths.
