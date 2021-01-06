JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A husband and wife are dead after a reported murder-suicide after being found Wednesday morning by deputies in Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the 11000 block of Argonne near Festus around 10 a.m. Wednesday for a wellness check. A family member called 911 to check on two of his relatives who he hadn't heard from in several days.
Deputies went to the home and knocks at the door were unanswered and the man who called 911 let them inside the home.
Laurie Dothage, 44, was found dead in her bedroom from a gunshot wound. Her husband, 51-year-old Scott Dothage, was also found dead with a gunshot wound and holding a gun which is believed to be the murder weapon.
No one else was hurt in this incident and there are no further suspects, deputies say.
