FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People wanting the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to walk-in to a Jefferson County hospital and get it without an appointment next week.

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 28 and April 30 Mercy Hospital Jefferson will host a walk-in clinic to provide the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Signs across the campus will direct people to the vaccine clinic entrance, which will be on the backside of the hospital building.

Mercy Hospital Jefferson is located at 1400 US Highway 61 in Festus, Mo. Mercy Hospitals is also accepting vaccine appointments for other locations online here.