JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 2,400 doses of Moderna vaccine were scheduled to be administered at a 2-day mass vaccination event that began Monday at the First Baptist Church in Arnold.

"I am in the high risk group and don't want to get sick," said Sandra Keikel as she walked out after getting her vaccine.

This is the first large-scale vaccination event to be held in Jefferson County. Up to now, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Comtrea, the Jefferson County Health Department and Pharmax Pharmacy in Imperial have provided vaccinations, but not this many at one event.

"Being able to get large quantities of vaccine at a time and being able to give them all at once is a real game changer," said Brianne Zwiener with the Jefferson County Health Department.

The Missouri National Guard was on hand to provide logistical help for the event. By all accounts, the first day of the large event went smoothly.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I went in, but they ran a very smooth operation here," said Marla Orton.

The health department had to spend two days rebooking most of the appointments after an internal link was posted on social media. The link was sent by the health department and was only intended for the recipients, but everyone that used it was able to jump to the front of the line. The health department cancelled nearly 2,000 appointments that involved the unauthorized link.

Jefferson County has the lowest percentage of its population that's vaccinated in the St. Louis metro area at 8.2%. By contract, The City of St. Louis sits at 9.1% while St. Louis County is 12.7% and overall, 13.8% of the population in Missouri has received at least the first dose of vaccine.

"We have talked directly with the governor. We are basically asking him, the first requirement I hope for is a steady flow. A flow of vaccine that we can consistently give to the people of Jefferson County to get caught up," said County Executive Dennis Gannon.

At the end of the first day of the mass vaccination event, there were 10 people who failed to make their appointments. The health department was prepared for the possibility and had a list of people to call who had previously been booked for an appointment to be vaccinated but were unable to make it to that appointment.