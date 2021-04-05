JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department is welcoming eligible residents interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up for an event and time of their choosing.
On Sunday at midnight, the county's pre-registration list was dissolved, as the department said an increase in supply is making regular vaccine clinics possible.
"Anyone who was on the list prior will still get an email from us," said Brianne Zwiener with the Jefferson County Health Department. "Moving forward, that link is no longer there. Instead, you'll see the links for our vaccine clinics that you can just straight register for an appointment if you're eligible in Missouri."
Anyone on the department's call-only list should expect a phone call early this week. Additionally, anyone in Phase 3 that pre-registered with the county will get an email next week to schedule their appointment.
"It makes it easier for folks to get registered," said Zwiener. "They don't have to worry about putting their name on a list and then waiting on an email or call. They just know I go in, I click the link, I get myself registered and I click the time and date that works best for me."
Zwiener said everyone on the county's pre-registration list has been contacted to receive their vaccine. As a result, there is no one left outstanding on the list that hasn't been contacted ahead of Phase 3 opening on Friday.
The St. Charles County Department of Health said it currently has about 75,000 people on his pre-registration list right now. A spokesperson for the department said the number is likely inflated, as many people remain on the list that have received their vaccine from other places.
The department said while it continues to contact people on the county's pre-registration list, it is testing the opportunity to use the state's Vaccine Navigator system this week. It would allow anyone on the state's registry, that is eligible, to schedule their appointment with the health department or other vaccination sites around the county, region or state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.